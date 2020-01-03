Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2020

WKN: A2DYQW ISIN: CA36171B3002 
Frankfurt
03.01.20
10:34 Uhr
0,046 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2020 | 14:08
GGL Resources Corp.: GGL Issues Shares Under Terms of Shares for Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / W. Douglas Eaton , Chief Executive Officer of GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL)(OTC:GGLXF) ("GGL") announces that the Company has issued 502,273 common shares in its capital stock to Dave Kelsch Consulting Ltd. ("DKCL") in exchange for $38,062.50 in services rendered by DKCL to the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2019. The shares carry a hold period of four months, until May 4, 2020.

As previously announced (News release, June 5, 2019), the Company entered into a shares for services agreement with DKCL, dated June 1, 2019, for a term of 12 months. Under this contract, DKCL provided geological and other consulting services to GGL.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

W. Douglas Eaton
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler
Corporate Communications
Tel: (604)687-2522, extension 262
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
r.drechsler@gglresourcescorp.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (604)688-0546
info@gglresourcescorp.com


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/571882/GGL-Issues-Shares-Under-Terms-of-Shares-for-Services-Agreement

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE