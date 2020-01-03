GGL Resources Corp.: GGL Issues Shares Under Terms of Shares for Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / W. Douglas Eaton , Chief Executive Officer of GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL)(OTC:GGLXF) ("GGL") announces that the Company has issued 502,273 common shares in its capital stock to Dave Kelsch Consulting Ltd. ("DKCL") in exchange for $38,062.50 in services rendered by DKCL to the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2019. The shares carry a hold period of four months, until May 4, 2020.

As previously announced (News release, June 5, 2019), the Company entered into a shares for services agreement with DKCL, dated June 1, 2019, for a term of 12 months. Under this contract, DKCL provided geological and other consulting services to GGL.

