Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Correction of a release from 02.01.2020, 09:55 CET/CEST - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: ANNUAL REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH THE STOCKBROKER COMPANY GILBERT DUPONT 03-Jan-2020 / 14:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne, France Annual report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont Aubagne, France | January 3, 2020 This announcement contains corrections of the figures given in our annual report of the liquidity contract published yesterday. Under the liquidity contract concluded between SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2020: · Number of shares: 3,225 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 370,692.66 During the second half of 2019, the following were negotiated: Buy 85,289 securities EUR 11,532,797.71 2,717 transactions Sell 84,583 securities EUR 11,435,057.18 2,590 transactions It should be noted that in the first half of 2019, which ended June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: · Number of shares: 2,519 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 468,433.16 It should also be noted that upon implementing the liquidity contract, the following assets were made available: · Number of shares: 654 · Liquidity account cash balance: EUR 394,895.12 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company earned sales revenue of EUR 1,212.2 million and currently employs more than 6,000 people. ______________________________________________________________________________ _ Contact Ben Orzelek Investor Relations +49(0)551.308.1668 ben.orzelek@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com ANNEXE S2 2019 Buy Sell Number Number Turnover Number Number Turnover of of in EUR of of in EUR trades shares trades shares traded traded TOTAL 2 717 85 289 11 532 2 590 84 583 11 435 797,71 057,18 01/07/2019 16 600 82825,02 6 433 60443,29 02/07/2019 14 618 85323,98 12 585 81005,48 03/07/2019 6 306 42248,01 15 430 59726,01 04/07/2019 12 500 68765 0 0 0 05/07/2019 22 480 65417,52 6 165 22707,99 08/07/2019 7 300 40355,01 10 310 41994 09/07/2019 0 0 0 13 469 64029,38 10/07/2019 0 1020 139065,9 0 550 75104,98 8 11/07/2019 17 497 67704,22 20 797 109386,5 8 12/07/2019 20 684 93081,39 4 128 17574,4 15/07/2019 8 100 13660 18 1000 137790 16/07/2019 13 370 50832,01 34 1335 185016,0 5 17/07/2019 6 230 31980,99 10 762 106489,0 1 18/07/2019 9 316 43871,2 8 305 42511,51 19/07/2019 6 178 25899,39 12 276 40182,21 22/07/2019 4 300 44289,99 12 360 53228,99 23/07/2019 19 865 128936,0 25 950 142015,8 4 24/07/2019 25 781 116126,9 9 300 44990,01 7 25/07/2019 21 940 137290,0 1 30 4428 2 26/07/2019 6 200 29020 16 615 89674,5 29/07/2019 14 421 61206,92 6 210 30640,41 30/07/2019 11 386 55573,39 3 100 14532,5 31/07/2019 8 244 34883 10 365 52598,62 01/08/2019 10 255 36887,79 32 590 86070,09 02/08/2019 29 613 88490,41 14 298 43219,51 05/08/2019 47 997 137890,3 0 0 0 8 06/08/2019 14 259 34855,6 6 169 22849,59 07/08/2019 44 1499 202619,6 42 1084 146564,8 9 1 08/08/2019 16 420 56767,7 23 883 120608,0 9 09/08/2019 28 1088 147498,5 21 968 131451,6 3 12/08/2019 18 315 42595,21 15 328 44749,7 13/08/2019 11 295 39600,3 13 394 53371,52 14/08/2019 37 1667 224527,4 33 1467 197981,7 7 15/08/2019 18 376 49613,69 3 300 40074,99 16/08/2019 11 274 36393,69 37 962 128864,7 1 19/08/2019 2 28 3861,2 49 1082 147200,8 20/08/2019 24 516 71609,19 20 261 36493,59 21/08/2019 10 374 52096,4 29 511 71461,2 22/08/2019 46 1364 190902,7 2 50 7040 23/08/2019 19 379 52079 24 355 49112,69 26/08/2019 58 1470 198208,7 31 1462 197306,8 7 4 27/08/2019 37 955 128102,4 54 1707 229952,1 6 9 28/08/2019 28 586 80279,13 17 305 41911,09 29/08/2019 13 439 60028,42 24 520 71324,81 30/08/2019 20 514 71529,58 39 1168 162548,3 4 02/09/2019 27 804 112521,9 21 783 109976,7 7 3 03/09/2019 42 1137 158066,6 31 1126 156884 6 04/09/2019 1 25 3555 25 635 89668,41 05/09/2019 57 1488 208478,0 3 87 12421 3 06/09/2019 18 409 55985,88 3 90 12408 09/09/2019 37 667 89792,01 3 46 6248,8 10/09/2019 49 676 87928,87 23 429 55217,92 11/09/2019 9 319 41175,21 36 955 124401,8 3 12/09/2019 31 736 95309,72 32 941 122705,9 3 13/09/2019 15 521 67436,62 1 20 2612 16/09/2019 31 1359 173946,7 27 1031 132235,5 5 17/09/2019 4 150 19100 45 1458 188462,6 9 18/09/2019 11 440 57588,39 23 694 91051,13 19/09/2019 34 1240 163596,1 48 1677 221329,4 9 5 20/09/2019 58 1756 232699,8 22 809 107408,1 4 23/09/2019 38 910 119108,0 4 215 28159 8 24/09/2019 11 166 21358,51 35 1349 177151,6 2 25/09/2019 44 1279 164756,6 1 3 396 9 26/09/2019 16 153 19546,7 20 558 71962,08 27/09/2019 14 453 58197,82 18 632 81609,4 30/09/2019 27 905 116048,8 26 715 91880,07 7 01/10/2019 37 748 95340,6 22 623 79608,37 02/10/2019 27 600 74702,88 8 165 20560,01 03/10/2019 30 695 86413,38 30 781 97454,9 04/10/2019 17 709 88682,22 21 826 103725,2 07/10/2019 20 870 109077,9 26 888 111584,5 7 08/10/2019 31 1075 133796,6 12 920 114680,0 6 2 09/10/2019 33 1961 240319,3 30 2119 260153,8 8 8 10/10/2019 32 1474 180295,2 18 900 110210,0 7 4 11/10/2019 26 1555 188645,1 49 2276 277417,3 4

