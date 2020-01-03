

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - All eyes are on Iran's retaliation move to U.S. strike that killed the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Oil price surged more than 4 percent after the rocket attack to $63.69 per barrel. The markets are strongly reacting to the situation.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in the red.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 239.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 31.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 103.00 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Thursday just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged up 330.36 points or 1.2 percent to 28,868.80, the Nasdaq spiked 119.58 points or 1.3 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 jumped 27.07 points or 0.8 percent to 3,257.85.



On the economic front, Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Composite Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 49.1, while it was 48.1 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending report for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.8 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 5.5 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were up 2.00 million barrels.



Baker Hughers Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 904 and U.S. Rig Count was 805.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be released at 2.00 pm ET.



Tom Barkin, president and CEO of Federal Bank of Richmond will speak at 11.05 am ET. U.S. Fed Reserve Board member Lael Brainard will make a public speech at 1.15 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly lower on Friday. Chinese stocks slipped into the red. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid marginally to 3,083.79 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.32 percent to 28,451.50.



The Japanese markets were closed for public holidays.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 42.90 points, or 0.64 percent, to finish at 6,733.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 45.20 points, or 0.66 percent, at 6,855.20.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down by 24.96 points or 0.41 percent, the German DAX is losing 220.03 points or 1.64 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 20.32 points or 0.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 13.06 points or 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is declining 0.88 percent.



