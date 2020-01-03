Steve Gallagher, Coldwell Banker: Realtor Steve Gallagher Helping SFGMC Raise Funds for National LGBTQ Center for the Arts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Coldwell Banker Realtor Steve Gallagher pledges to donate $30,000 of his real estate commissions in 2020 to the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.

"For over 40 years, SFGMC, has been rehearsing in spaces all over the City, many of which were less than ideal for so many reasons. By purchasing this building, the group finally has a home that not only fills the needs for rehearsing the 300-member group but allows SFGMC to house their administrative offices. The building affords them the luxury of offering the space to other LGBTQ arts organizations and helps focus their mission of creating extraordinary music and experiences that build community, inspire activism, and foster compassion at home and around the world. The group does such great work, I just had to help," said Gallagher, who has sung with the 300-member San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) since 1993.

Gallagher, who was president of the chorus from 2011 to 2015, is pledging $30,000 from his commissions over the next year, with a percentage coming from each sale. Funds raised will help the SFGMC make improvements to and pay off the debt on the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts building. The SFGMC purchased the four-floor historic property at 170 Valencia, located near the Castro, last year.

Its capital campaign for the building is currently on track to be raised by early 2021, including an additional $1 million committed by the Board of Directors. To date, the SFGMC has raised $7,293,000 towards the campaign's goal. The building was purchased for $9.6 million, with a $5 million gift from one of the founding members of the group that was used as a down payment. The refurbishment of the building is expected to cost $3 million with administrative campaign costs running $100,000 in FY20 and FY21.

The building houses rehearsal and office space, conference rooms, and community engagement spaces. Given that SFGMC is deeply rooted in community, it is a space that can bring the chorus and community together for events such as master classes, lectures, symposia, and sing-ins for the community to join the chorus.

In addition to its season lineup, SFGMC, will also host a series of special events at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts. The goal of its programming is to bring audience members closer to chorus members and renowned artists and innovative arts organizations.

To view the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts calendar of events, please visit https://www.sfgmc.org/arts-center-events.

Steve Gallagher, a San Francisco native, is a top-producing agent in the city. He has been selling real estate in San Francisco since 1995. Gallagher works with buyers and sellers throughout San Francisco, with an emphasis on residential real estate. His focus is on client care; assuring that the client is always put first and is successful in their real estate endeavors.

About Steve Gallagher, Coldwell Banker

As a current resident in San Francisco, Steve Gallagher is fully aware of the current market trends and what it takes to get a great deal on a listing or get top dollar for your current home. He applies his many connections in the San Francisco area to a process that is all about his clients' needs. For more information about San Francisco real estate, contact him at (415) 250-3779, or visit https://www.sfsteve.com. Steve's Coldwell Banker office is located at 1560 Van Ness Ave. 2nd Fl, San Francisco, CA 94109.

