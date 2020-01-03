ClinOne a leader in creating technology for clinical trials will open its first European Office just West of London, UK. This location will be ClinOne's third office, following its addition of a Philadelphia, PA office this past summer. This brings boots on the ground coverage to our many clients across Europe and the availability of dedicated staff for continuing expansion in the region.

"We are privileged to have a large number of global pharmaceutical clients across Europe and it's time we provided even greater support for our current and upcoming clients in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, and Israel," according to Rob Bohacs, CEO of ClinOne. ClinOne continues to scale its presence globally; the company has 1,900 institutions from 55 countries utilizing its clinical trial software solutions.

The United Kingdom is home to more than 400 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and presents an exceptional location in Northern Europe. The UK is also home to tremendous clinical research talent which will allow ClinOne to continue expanding their team with world-class talent.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, 3,000 active clinical trials in 55 countries across 43 languages rely on ClinOne's suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com.

