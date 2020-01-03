BWA Group PLC - Substantial Shareholder - Correction
3 January 2020
GB0033877555
BWA GROUP PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Substantial Shareholder - Correction
BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that, due to a clerical error, the announcement released by the Company on 13 December 2019 mistakenly said that Patrick Tremblay was interested in 16,403,200 ordinary shares of £0,005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). In fact, these Ordinary Shares, which represent 6.1% of the Company's issued share capital, are held by Christian Tremblay.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
