BWA Group PLC - Substantial Shareholder - Correction

3 January 2020

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Substantial Shareholder - Correction

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that, due to a clerical error, the announcement released by the Company on 13 December 2019 mistakenly said that Patrick Tremblay was interested in 16,403,200 ordinary shares of £0,005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). In fact, these Ordinary Shares, which represent 6.1% of the Company's issued share capital, are held by Christian Tremblay.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

