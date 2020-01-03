

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has banned the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in the country to prevent the rising tide of youth vaping. The agency issued a policy prioritizing enforcement against certain unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products that appeal to kids, including fruit and mint flavors.



Under this policy, companies that continue to make and sell unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes after February 1 will be subject to FDA action. Tobacco or menthol-flavored e-cigarettes have been exempted from the ban.



Data from a federal survey underscore that youth are particularly attracted to e-cigarette flavors such as fruit, candy and mint, much more than tobacco or menthol flavors.



Juul Labs, Inc (JUUL), the most popular e-cigarette brand in the U.S., had withdrawn those flavors from the market recently, leaving only tobacco and menthol. The states of California and New York have sued the company, which has a 64 percent market share of e-cigarettes in the U.S., for illegally marketing its products to minors.



The Department of Health & Human Services, or HSS, said it is taking a comprehensive, aggressive approach to enforcing the law passed by Congress, which calls for the elimination of e-cigarettes that are currently on the market legally.



HHS Secretary Alex Azar vowed to continue monitoring the situation and take further actions as necessary.



FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said that his agency is committed to dramatically limit children's access to certain flavored e-cigarette products that are extremely appealing to them - the cartridge-based products that are both easy to use and easily concealable.



To date, no ENDS products (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems like as e-cigarettes and e-liquids) have been authorized by the FDA. Therefore, all such products available on the market are considered illegally marketed and are subject to enforcement.



The White House had announced a complete ban of e-cigarettes in September, but decided for partial ban after yielding to industry pressure, media reports say.



The United States is witnessing an unprecedented epidemic of e-cigarette consumption among the youth. The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) results show that more than 5 million U.S. middle and high school students are using e-cigarettes - with a majority reporting cartridge-based products as their usual brand.



Out of this, nearly one million were using the product daily.



Using e-cigarettes puts them at risk for nicotine addiction and other health consequences.



More than 2000 cases of lung injury related with the use of e-cigarette, also referred to as EVALI, were reported from across the country last year.



So far, 54 people have died of the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



