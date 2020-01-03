Get in touch with our analytics experts for comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the addition of new services to its healthcare analytics solutions portfolio

With troves of unstructured healthcare datasets available at every interaction point, there is a dire need for healthcare service providers to revamp their business processes using data-driven insights. Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions help eliminate those challenges by helping you integrate data with workflows across key functional areas by offering actionable insights that empower them to make smarter business decisions.

With healthcare being ruled by numbers, patient volumes, and reimbursements, there is a growing importance on the use of analytics in healthcare. Our healthcare analytics solutions are designed to help healthcare organizations improve business efficiency by truly analyzing the impact of processes on the overall outcomes. Also, the growing complexities of data sets have made it crucial for healthcare players to collaborate with healthcare analytics companies to adopt a value-driven decision-making approach by leveraging suitable methodologies.

Quantzig's Healthcare Analytics Capabilities

1: Digital Analytics Solutions

With dynamic changes in business models and the ongoing shift in the healthcare market, digital healthcare analytics solutions play a crucial role in driving development efforts. With solutions such as social listening, digital footprint analysis, and sentiment analysis paving their way into the mainstream business models, it's quite obvious that digital analytics has the potential to transform the quality of care by predicting healthcare needs.

2: Customer Analytics Solutions

The healthcare industry generates patient data from various sources which on analysis can help healthcare firms to enhance patient care. Our portfolio of customer analytics solutions for the healthcare industry offers unique insights into patient data sets from across the organization.

We at Quantzig, understand the value that data holds from a business viewpoint, which is why we've designed a comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions to help companies gain in-depth insights into business processes by replacing the inefficient data management tools and in-house analytics approaches with more agile and cohesive data management approaches.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

