The analyst expects the final figure for new PV generation capacity in 2019 to top out at 20-24 GW thanks to the delayed introduction of a new solar policy, land scarcity, financing problems and grid connection issues. There are clouds on the horizon too, with China set to remain wedded to coal for the foreseeable future.In-country analyst the Asia-Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) has maintained its expectation China will have installed 20-24 GW of new solar in 2019 and predicted the world's leading solar market will add a further 23-31 GW this year. Citing "unconfirmed sources", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...