KORE, a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor in IoT deployment, delivering transformative business performance from IoT solutions, today announced that its KORE eSIM Solution has been selected as the winner of the "M2M Innovative Solution of the Year" award in the 4th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The awards purpose is to honour excellence and recognise the creativity, hard work and success of IoT companies, technologies and products. This year's program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

"The KORE eSIM represents true industry 'breakthrough' by offering a global, future-proof IoT connectivity solution that goes beyond traditional eSIM offerings to deliver technology-agnostic network access worldwide," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "KORE's innovation stays ahead of the curve in the burgeoning IoT space and we look forward to what they will bring to the table in 2020 and beyond. Congratulations to the entire KORE team on their well-deserved 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award designation."

KORE simplifies the complexity of IoT to offer a single eSIM that supports multiple carrier profiles and remote SIM provisioning, so customers benefit from the most flexible, future-proof IoT connectivity solution available today. KORE eSIM features include:

Embedded Connectivity: Streamline your IoT ecosystem with one SIM that's bundled with resilient, global coverage to meet the needs of virtually any application from day one.

Future-proof Design: Deploy a single, ruggedised SIM that can last for the entire lifecycle of a device for easy upgrades and maximum investment returns.

Device auto Provisioning: Simplify your operations with single SKU SIM cards that can be remotely and automatically provisioned to the optimal local network.

"Our focus throughout our eSIM journey has been developing a rich connectivity ecosystem, which is critical to leveraging eSIM technology," said Marco Bijvelds, Vice President, Product Management International, KORE. "But more than switching technology and partnerships, success in eSIM is about realising tangible business benefits and we are confident that KORE can best help customers understand how to use eSIM and add value with measurable results. The KORE eSIM solution is the next generation in SIM technology and we are proud to receive this 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award in recognition of our hard work and success with KORE eSIM."

For decades, KORE has delivered all of the components required for a successful IoT implementation and deployment, as well as the proven expertise and guidance that organisations need to maximise IoT investments and transform IoT business performance.

About KORE

KORE Wireless Group ("KORE") is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organisations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information visit https://eu.korewireless.com/.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honouring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information, visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

