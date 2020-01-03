Web Presence: Jeff Nock Outlines Benefits of Christian Values in Business

Iowa City business consultant Jeff Nock explains how Christian values can help any company or organization.

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Through years of business leadership, and as a highly successful business consultant based in the eastern Iowa city of Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff Nock has proved that the utilization of Christian values may be beneficial to all business leaders regardless of their own personal religious beliefs. In today's highly divided world, Nock explains the challenges of sharing one's beliefs as he reveals the core benefits of Christian values in professional life.

"In today's highly divided world, it can be a challenge to share your beliefs," explains Nock, "yet, I firmly believe, that the utilization of Christian values remains hugely beneficial to all facets of professional life, and to business leaders across the board, regardless of religious background."

An experienced executive, consultant, and business leader with a demonstrated history of growing startups, nonprofits, and established companies alike, Jeff Nock is skilled in strategic development and execution, sales, marketing, and much more besides. The Iowa City-based specialist enjoys a strong and well-rounded professional background, as well as boasting a master's degree in the field of management.

"I'm motivated to work long hours to see my business thrive," reveals Nock, founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, LLC, headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa, "as the Bible teaches us all to utilize the gifts we're given in order to help others."

Jeff Nock, a committed Christian and a proud father of four children, also understands, he says, that he's been blessed with the responsibility of being a parent, and, as such, utilizes his time management skills accordingly. "I utilize my proven time management skills to ensure that I'm there for my children when they need me," he explains, "and to further ensure that I'm the best possible leader for my family."

"As a committed Christian," Nock continues, "I often ask, why shouldn't core biblical values be at the center of company culture on a more widespread basis?"

According to Iowa City-based business consultant Jeff Nock, these core biblical values include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, self-control, and responsibility. "Do I demonstrate true compassion for my fellow workers," asks Nock, rhetorically, speaking of love, "as well as my customers, clients, and partners?"

"Similarly, do I maintain the discipline to do my job with excellence?" he continues. "Am I proactive or, instead, do I act reactively? Do I take personal responsibility, blame others, or allow myself to become a victim?" adds Nock, also touching on self-control and responsibility.

At the end of the day, Nock says that, whatever an individual's religious beliefs, these values will enable them to serve more effectively as an empowering leader, and one who is respected by their team. "This," he explains, "doesn't mean, for example, that difficult decisions should be avoided, but that those decisions should be made within the scope of these values."

Among business leaders, it's their sole responsibility to establish the culture of their company or organization, according to Jeff Nock. "Whether you're Christian or not," he adds, wrapping up, "I firmly believe that you have a responsibility to set a shining example by living these or similar personal values in your daily work, and as you see fit."

