Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on demand management solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a Canadian retailer accurately predict demand and consequently bring down inventory costs by 13%.

As the world of retail distribution continues to transform, customers demand faster delivery of products. To meet the ever-evolving needs and demands of customers, retail companies will need to bring precision to every point of the supply chain. This is where the real power of leveraging demand management solution comes into play. Demand management can help retail brands to build a reliable forecast, improve product forecast accuracy, increase supply chain scheduling, optimize labor management, and create efficient cash flow management.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Canada. The company faced significant losses due to overproduction. Besides, they faced difficulties in efficiently managing supply chain processes. In order to prevent supply chain disruption, they wanted to identify, forecast, and fulfill product demand based on the market needs. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand management solution.

Infiniti's demand management solution comprised of:

Market research engagement to analyze industry transformations and developments in the Canadian retail market

Inventory forecasting solution to forecast the target stock level to meet the potential market demand

Demand planning engagement to predict demand patterns based on historical sales data, customer orders, and market indicators

The business impact of the engagement for the retailer:

Improve visibility across the supply chain

Prepare effective production schedules

Optimize inventory levels to significantly lower operating costs

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Reducing Inventory Costs by 13% by Accurately Predicting Demand for a Canadian Retailer.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

