Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Tradegate
03.01.20
20:13 Uhr
43,290 Euro
-0,525
-1,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,245
43,555
19:56
43,290
43,510
20:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF43,290-1,20 %