Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.2815 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 280302 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911

January 03, 2020 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)