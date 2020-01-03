Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.2129 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105714595 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 38471 EQS News ID: 946489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)