Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.9738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70165 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 38484 EQS News ID: 946515 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)