Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.9295 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178368 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 38496 EQS News ID: 946539 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)