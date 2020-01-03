Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.1427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17851802 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 38579 EQS News ID: 946705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 03, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)