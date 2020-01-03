Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.4588 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1506853 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 38592 EQS News ID: 946731 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)