Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.1324 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 727877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN

January 03, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)