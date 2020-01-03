Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.3598 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80435 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 38506 EQS News ID: 946559 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)