International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ): Libya's Government of National Accord Holds Emergency Meeting After Turkey Military Move

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICIJ's reporters have reportedly found that on Friday, the 3rd January, the Council of Ministers of the Government of National Accord decided to hold an emergency meeting after the approval of the Turkish parliament to send military forces to Libya (https://www.dw.com/en/turkish-parliament-approves-sending-troops-to-libya/a-51862889). The use of opportunities to support the efforts of the LNA is also being discussed. The first meeting of the GNA this year is scheduled for January 6, Monday.

On December 17, 2015, representatives of the main Libyan factions signed the Skhirat Agreement (https://unsmil.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/Libyan%20Political%20Agreement%20-%20ENG%20.pdf). The document provided for the creation of the Government of National Accord and the formation of the Presidential Council for the transitional period, which was supposed to end with elections and the adoption of a constitution.

One of the key provisions of the Skhirat Agreement for the transition period: the entire legislative branch belongs to the House of Representatives. In particular, without its approval, the GNA faces restrictions to conclude a single international treaty. The ICIJ reportedly underlines that the Libyan constitution has not yet been adopted, elections have not been held, and international agreements with the House of Representatives are not coordinated and supposedly not approved with its participation.

Contrary to the Skhirat agreements, as ICIJ notes, the GNA reportedly did not agree on any candidacy for such key posts as the Chairman of the Central Bank of Libya, the Chairman of the Libyan Investment Fund, and the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation.

ICIJ recalls that the term of the GNA was to be 1 year and could be extended for a maximum of another 1 year if the constitution was not adopted in the first year.

