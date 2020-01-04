VIP-Media: Top 10 Female Leaders to Pay Attention to in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / As 2020 begins, we are opening up to a new decade. This past one (2000-2019) is known for incredible advances, not only within technology, start-ups and beyond, but also by the amount of female leaders that continue to emerge.

From female presidents, CEOs of companies, to female entrepreneurs all across the world, it is women leaders who will define what this year and the rest of the new decade will be like.

This year, VIP Media Group put together a list of what they consider to be some of the top female leaders to pay attention to in 2020.

So who are they?

- Elyfer Torres

Date of Birth: February 15th, 1997.

Instagram Username: @ELYFERTORRES

Elyfer Torres is a successful mexican idol known for her tireless work ethic, her passion and her cheerful personality. She is recognized for her leading role in Telemundo's hit original production "Betty en NY," a modern adaptation of the television global phenomena "Yo Soy Betty la Fea." She is also known for her roles in series EL SECRETO DE SELENA (2018) and NICKY JAM: EL GANADOR (2018). Elyfer specialized in acting for cinema at the renowned New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and is a classically trained dancer from the Royal Academy of Dance in England.

- Eri Anton

Date of Birth: May 30th, 1984.

Instagram Username: @ERIANTON_

Eri Anton is Latina social media fitness star and successful entrepreneur who has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Her website features blogs and other posts all related to fitness and health, and she strives to motivate women of all shapes and sizes to work hard to be the best they can be. An Elite Athlete for @BangEnergy, Eri recently designed and launched her own line of fitness clothing called Inspire by Eri Anton. More than a beautiful face and sculptural body, this Latina is a national physique competitor and wants to inspire this and future generations to come.

- Jolana Nika

Date of Birth: May 26th, 1978.

Instagram Username: @LAZYBITCH.LA

Jolana is a perfect example that the American Dream is real. Originally from Sweden, this female entrepreneur, fitness guru and powerful immigrant, has become a "go to trainer" for Hollywood's A-List Celebrities. Jolana recently launched her own brand of athleisure clothing, which includes street style and workout clothes. The brand, Lazy Los Angeles, provides customers with stylish outfits that can be dressed up, or down, depending on one's needs. The clothing brand has prioritized quality over quantity, striving to give the very best to her clients.

- Daniella Amos

Date of Birth: October 31st, 1976.

Instagram Username: @_DANIELLE_AMOS_

Danielle Amos is a mom, business success mindset coaching, and motivational speaker. She has taken internationally renowned personal growth programs with Bob Proctor, Landmark, and Tony Robbins for the past decade, and is committed to her own spiritual and personal development. Today ,Danielle is one of just a dozen coaches from around the world in Bob Proctor's inner circle and pin holder, making her one of the top 10 coaches under Bob Proctor's leadership. In the near future, her projects include launching a podcast, writing a book, and presenting a kids' mindset program that is in testing mode now.

- Estefany "Fefi" Oliveira

Date of Birth: December 1st, 1994.

Instagram Username: @FEFIOLIVEIRA

Estefany Oliveira, who was nicknamed charismatically by her fans as Fefi, is a Venezuelan actress, TV host, influencer and model based in the United States. Fefi has participated in Nickelodeon and Telemundo productions as well as many national tv commercials to do what she loves most, acting. This young entrepreneur has her own studio in Miami EightStudio, her own online store Pasadisso and she is also part of a non-profit organization in Venezuela called FundacionAngelesdeLuz.

- Viviana Espinosa

Date of Birth: October 2nd, 1992.

Instagram Username: @LIFEBYV

Viviana Espinosa is Miami's hottest upcoming female entrepreneur. In 2019 she dominated the scene with her unique meal prep company Eating By V. After building massive connections and feeding 1000's of people, she is focused on expanding her vision of a modern day "Food Network"- the "V Network".

- Liana DeGeorge

Date of Birth: August 15th, 1992.

Instagram Username: @LIANAWHOO

Liana DeGeorge, Also known as "Liana Whoo", is an Ukranian blogger, influencer, wife and mom of 2 beautiful children. Liana's energy and good vibes are contagious. A believer in the power of having the right mindset, her struggled, challenged, and "wild years" as she calls them, is the reason for her popular blog, http://www.lianawho.com/. In the near future, Liana plans on launching a "mommy and me" clothing line.

- Cristine Sanchez-Canete

Date of Birth: May 31st, 1970.

Instagram Username: @CRISTINEREALESTATE

Cristine Sanchez-Canete is one of the top female real estate brokers in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area. As a real estate broker, Cristine has helped countless people find the perfect home. An active leader in her community, Cristine has served as the Secretary of the US Chamber of Commerce of Guatemala, and member of D.C. for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). An avid traveler, Cristine is often seen working in Spain, Guatemala, and The United States.

- Jessica Halmaghi

Date of Birth: August 13th, 1998.

Instagram Username: @JESSIEHALMAGHI

Jessica Halmaghi is a twenty-one-year-old senior at Michigan State University. She is also the Founder and CEO of Smile 4 Kids, a 501(c)-3 non-profit organization. At Smile 4 Kids, they are dedicated to enriching the lives of children experiencing hardship by providing hope, instilling resilience, and developing opportunities to succeed. She received this year the Presidential Service Award for dedicating over 4,000 hours to working with children.

-Niki Zoumpouli

Date of Birth: January 26, 1993.

Instagram Username: @NIKIZOUB

Niki is a full time mother and entrepreneur, co-founder of Good Fitness and the Good Fitness App. She has been a fitness coach for the past 7 years. It is her mission to bring confidence and pride to women all around the world. Niki's goal is to show women how to transform and change their lives. She quit her job and started her own company because she loves the opportunity to help people. With so much negativity and misinformation in the fitness industry, she finds it incredibly uplifting to work on solutions with a real positive impact in people's lives. Building Good Fitness from 0 to what it has become today was invigorating for Niki, and having the opportunity to help so many women allowed her to be her fullest and most complete self.

