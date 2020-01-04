How Innovsoltech is Disrupting the Technological Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2020 / Businesses globally are facing challenges to perform repetitive tasks faster, quicker and improve operational efficiencies. This is all while reducing cost so that they can focus on innovation and growth to better serve their customers. Businesses need a smarter next generation alternative to attract, serve, and retain their customers twenty-four seven without any human intervention, and this is where Innovsoltech comes in.

Innovsoltech is a software product company focused on developing and selling Cognitive RPA and Conversational Ai platform. They offer the world's first Cognitive Automation Platform with NLP and NLU that comprises of a Robotic process automation (iRobo) and Conversational AI (Convo.ai) that has natural language processing and understanding (NLP and NLU) capabilities and API driven automation. They propose automation over voice and chat, API driven automation, automation on cloud, NLP and NLU service, and speech to text and text to speech support.

The CEO of Innovsoltech has been in the industry for the last twenty-two years as a software engineer with an everlasting pursuit to change the way people and businesses are embracing digital transformation through cognitive automation and artificial intelligence. The product they have created is the only one of its kind that has an ability to provide RPA and Conversational AI in one platform with NLP and NLU support.

Building the right team and getting the investor to believe in the idea, in the team, and the product proved to be the biggest challenge when starting Innovsoltech. Developing this product and platform over the span of two years without a single cent of funding and without any investors or any debt has also proved to be challenging. It has been completely organic and self-funded. They found a problem that needed to be solved and that had the capacity to make a difference in the lives of millions, all while never giving up their dream.

At Innovsoltech, their only fear is not being able to live up to the expectations of the people who have believed in them and are looking up to them to make this world a better place to live in. That is why mindset plays such a crucial role in their every day work. Mindset is everything. They are committed to the cause and have the determination, will power, and risk taking appetite to make a difference in people's lives and never give up.

At the moment, the focus at Innovsoltech is on launching iRobo and Convo.ai in April 2020. They are currently seeking investors to grow their product business across the globe - especially in North America, Europe and the Middle East - as an American brand, based out of Silicon Valley. Their goal is to bring access to cognitive automation to every business in this world while making a difference and leaving an impact on people's lives. Innovsoltech is striving to do meaningful and innovative things with the resources they have. They are looking to start the next big evolution in the technology industry.

For more information visit their website https://www.innovsoltech.com/

