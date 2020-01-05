ams: ams, a supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the final results of its all-cash takeover offer of Osram Licht AG. ams achieved a final acceptance level of 59.9% by the end of the additional acceptance period. The closing of the Offer remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in the second quarter 2020. ams intends to invite its shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on a rights issue in the amount of Euro 1,649 mn to partially refinance the acquisition financing. The EGM is planned to be held on 24 January 2020 and the invitation will be published shortly.AMS: weekly performance: -0.14% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (02/01/2020)

