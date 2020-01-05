Internet Marketing Company: How to Get Cheap Car Insurance - the Best Car Insurance Discounts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (http://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types and money-saving tips.

Even though they are not financially struggling, drivers should take advantage of car insurance discounts. Car insurance companies can reward their customers with various discounts, for various reasons. These discounts can help policyholders save hundreds of dollars per year, or even more.

The following discounts can help drivers obtain affordable insurance policies:

Multi-policy discount . This discount is probably the best and the most rewarding discount available on the market. Insurance companies are pleased when their customers bring more business to them. Policyholders that own a home and a car, can bundle these two policies together and obtain a discount that can be as high as 20%.

Multi-vehicle discount . If there are more vehicles in a household, then drivers can save money on car insurance if they bundle the vehicles' insurance policies. The combined policy will be cheaper than insuring the vehicles on separate policies.

Good credit score discount . Policyholders who have a good or excellent credit score are rewarded with lower insurance premiums. Insurance providers claim that drivers with a good credit score are more responsible on the road and they have a smaller number of insurance claims compared to drivers who have a poor credit score.

Good driver discount . Depending on the insurance provider, drivers who manage to keep their driving records clean for a period that is between three to five years are eligible for this discount.

Low-mileage discount. Policyholders who drive fewer miles than usual can get this discount. Drivers who spend less time on the roads are less likely to be involved in car accidents. Insurance providers can offer a significant discount to those drivers who manage to drive fewer miles in a year than a certain limit.

"Even if you don't have financial problems, you shouldn't say no to an opportunity to save money on car insurance. The various discounts provided by insurers can make the insurance premiums to be very affordable," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

