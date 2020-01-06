COPENHAGEN, January 5 (WNM/Reuters/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen) - Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record boosted by steep cost reductions and improved offshore technology. Wind accounted for 47% of Denmark's power usage in 2019, the country's grid operator Energinet said citing preliminary data, up from 41% in 2018 and topping the previous record of 43% in 2017. European countries are global leaders in utilising wind power but Denmark is far ...

