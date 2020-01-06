

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.9 in December from 53.7 in November. A score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.



The sector extended the current sequence of uninterrupted growth that began in August 2012. However, the PMI scored 54.8 for 2019 as a whole, representing the weakest growth since 2012.



In December, new business and total activity grew at the fastest rates in six months, leading to sustained employment growth and rising levels of outstanding contracts in the sector.



Service providers also grew more optimistic regarding the 12-month business outlook, with the future activity index hitting a 17-month high, survey showed.



The composite output index advanced to 53.0 from 52.0 in November. The score suggested the sharpest economic growth in six months.



Nonetheless, in 2019 as a whole, the composite PMI signaled the weakest annual average since 2012, during the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis.



