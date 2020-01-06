GOUR MEDICAL: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS - DECEMBER 2019

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, France, January 6, 2020 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative veterinary solutions, today publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital as of December 31, 2019:

> Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital: 3,325,877

> Total number of voting rights: 3,325,877.

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for pets.

GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).

CONTACTS

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge GOLDNER

CEO

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Tél.: +33 786 449 642

Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS / PRESS RELATIONS

VIDEO FINANCE

Edouard de MAISSIN

Tél.: +33 683 485 567

contact@video-finance.com

