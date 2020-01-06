The global digit joint implants market is poised to grow by USD 30.42 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and the popularity of biodegradable digit joint implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global digit joint implants market.

Arthritis is the inflammation of joints that affect the connective tissues surrounding the joints, with OA and RA being the most common types. The symptoms of arthritis include swelling, pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility. They are caused due to aging, physical injuries, trauma, genetic inheritance, diabetes, obesity, and immune dysfunction. Moreover, OA and RA are quite prevalent among the population aged 65 and above, resulting in increased mortality and morbidity rates. Hence, the increasing prevalence of OA and RA necessitates the use of medical devices to replace the damaged or diseased joints, such as digit joint implants, thereby driving market growth.

With advances in medical technologies, market vendors have started manufacturing biodegradable digit joint implants that are made from biodegradable polymers. These implants can degenerate over time and facilitate healing and regeneration of joint tissues. Moreover, revision surgery is not required with the use of these implants. These beneficial features are increasing the demand for biodegradable digit joint implants among hospitals and clinics, which will drive the market growth.

Major Five Digit Joint Implants Market Companies:

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Corp. operates its business under Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies segments. The company offers a wide range of digit joint implants. Some of the products offered by the company are Integra Silicone PIP Implant, NuGrip PyroCarbon CMC Implant, and Movement Great Toe.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates its business under three segments, which include consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include HAMMERLOCK 2 Nitinol Implant and NEUFLEX.

Stryker Corp.

Stryker Corp. has the business operations under various segments, namely MedSurg, Orthopaedics, and Neurotechnology and Spine. Some of the products offered by the company are Smart Toe II; SR MCP and PIP; and Silicone MCP, MCPX, PIP.

Wright Medical Group NV

Wright Medical Group NV operates its business under four segments, which include lower extremities, upper extremities, biologics, and sports med and others. The company's key offerings include CARTIVA, LPT, and METAL HEMI.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. operates its business under segments: knees, hips, S.E.T., dental, spine CMF, and others. The company's key offering in the digit joint implants market includes Zimmer Biomet Trabecular Metal Total Ankle.

Digit Joint Implants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

MCP and PIP joint implants

Trapeziometacarpal joint implants

Toe implants

Others

Digit Joint Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

