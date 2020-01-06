PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.01.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.01.2020 PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 12.01.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.01.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 12.01.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01022C LTGNB01022C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.