Bostik completed the acquisition of LIP Bygningsartikler AS (LIP), the Danish leader in tile adhesives, waterproofing systems and floor preparation solutions, on 3 January 2020.

This acquisition, like the Prochimir acquisition finalized in October 2019, is in line with Arkema's strategy to continuously grow its Adhesives business through bolt-on acquisitions which complement Bostik's geographic presence, product ranges and technologies.

