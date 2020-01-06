Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Joint venture concludes acquisition of the operator of La Goulette, Tunisia 06-Jan-2020 / 07:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Joint venture concludes acquisition of the operator of La Goulette, Tunisia Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, further to the Group's announcement on 24 May 2019, Goulette Cruise Holding Ltd, its joint venture with MSC Cruises S.A. ("MSC"), has completed the acquisition of Goulette Shipping Cruise, the company that operates the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia, from Al Karama Holding. The concession to operate the cruise port was awarded to Goulette Shipping Cruise in 2006 on a 30-year basis, with a right to extend the term for an additional 20 years. While passenger volumes have been low in recent years, in 2010, La Goulette welcomed c900k passengers and between 2011-2014 it welcomed on average 441k cruise passengers per annum. CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 38609 EQS News ID: 946781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

