Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 578968 ISIN: GB0009633180 Ticker-Symbol: 1PK 
Stuttgart
06.01.20
08:26  Uhr
34,040 Euro
-0,040
-0,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,780
35,260
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC34,040-0,12 %
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC26,000-0,76 %