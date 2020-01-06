AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 03/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 67.7965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 94900 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 38663 EQS News ID: 946909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 02:16 ET (07:16 GMT)