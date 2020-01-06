

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Malaysian Ringgit weakened against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Monday, amid heightened tensions in Middle East.



U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the killing of its top commander.



The Malaysian Ringgit weakened to a 1-week low of 4.1090 against the greenback from Friday's closing value of 4.1005. The Malaysian Ringgit is likely to face downside target around the 4.12 level.



