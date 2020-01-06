

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is scheduled to publish Italy's services PMI survey results. Final composite survey results from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone services PMI.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, the franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1168 against the greenback, 120.61 against the yen, 1.0843 against the franc and 0.8537 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



