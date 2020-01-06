The baby travel bags market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The population of working women in developed as well as developing countries has grown substantially over the last few years. This has increased the number of dual-income households, leading to higher purchasing power, which facilitates the procurement of premium baby products such as baby travel bags. Working parents, especially working women, need baby travel bags to carry their child and their belongings to day-cares. Thus, the rise in the population of working women is expected to drive the baby travel bags market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of multi-featured baby travel bags will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Baby Travel Bags Market: Introduction of Multi-Featured Baby Travel Bags

The demand for multi-featured baby travel bags has been increasing owing to the growing travel duration of working women. Vendors have launched multi-featured baby travel bags that have a laptop compartment with zipper, insulated milk pockets, tissue pockets, diaper pockets, and USB charging ports. The feature that witnesses the highest demand is the product/content organizer and USB charging system as it allows the charging of phones on-the-go. Therefore, the need for multi-featured baby travel bags is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the introduction of an exclusive designer collection and increased celebrity endorsements for promotion will have a significant impact on the growth of the baby travel bags market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Baby Travel Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby travel bags market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the baby travel bags market share in Europe can be attributed to several factors such as the presence of established vendors, growth in online distribution channels, and the presence of well-established organized retail sector in the region.

