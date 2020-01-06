SAFEGUARDS | GarmentsNO. 002/20

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the updated Sector Product Standard for knitted leggings, FZ/T 73029-2019 , which would become effective on November 1, 2019. The 2019 version of the standard replaces the one issued in 2009.



Application Scope



This standard is applicable to elastic seamless knitted leggings and elastic knitted leggings with side seams, including ankle-length leggings, capri-pants and shorts knitted leggings.

It does not apply to knitted leggings with coating, or the knitted legging for children aged 36 months or younger.



Main Technical Changes in 2019 Version

Compared with FZ/T 73029-2009, FZ/T 73029-2019 contains many revisions.

What are added include:

The requirement that children's clothing should also comply with the corresponding provisions of GB 31701;

The rule that colour fastness testing is exempt for natural colour or bleached products;

Judgement rules on single piece;

Sizing;

The cut-and-sew rules for elastic tight knitted leggings;

The requirement and test method for seam elongation of elastic tight knitted leggings;

The requirements of dimension deviation for elastic tight knitted leggings;

The judgement rules on other batches;

The test method for colour difference;

The sketch for knitted leggings.

Normative references and terms;

Other technical requirements for quality, sewing and appearance defects, the requirements in Table 2 in FZ/T 73029-2009;

Technical requirements for vertical and crosswise extension value;

Sampling position for fibre content testing;

Measurement rules for vertical and crosswise extension testing;

Instruction for use

What are adjusted include:

What are revised include:

The applicable scope of this standard;

Product classification;

Evaluation scope for pilling;

Test method for pilling;

The condition and number of sampling for vertical and crosswise extension value testing.

What are removed include:

Grade classification for specification dimension and size

Table 1 and Table 3 in FZ/T 73029-2009.

Main Technical Contents

The main technical requirements include appearance and quality.

The requirements on appearance include appearance defects, dimension deviation and sewing requirements.

The quality requirements include vertical extension value, crosswise extension value, seam elongation, formaldehyde, pH value, odour, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, fiber content, colour fastness to laundering, colour fastness to water, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to rubbing, and pilling.

Details of the Technical Content



For more information, please refer to the China Product Standard FZ/T 73029-2019 or contact SGS directly.

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.

For enquiries, please contact:

China Softlines Marketing Office



Asia - Shanghai

Tel: +86 (0)21 61072840

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!



Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry