

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The euro area sentiment index is expected to rise to 2.5 in January from 0.7 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1178 against the greenback, 120.69 against the yen, 1.0840 against the franc and 0.8520 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



