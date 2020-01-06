AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 03/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.5563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18521329 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 38681 EQS News ID: 946967 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)