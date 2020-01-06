Quantum Genomics recently announced a regional licensing agreement for firibastat for the treatment of hypertension in Latin America with Biolab Sanus Pharmaceutical, one of the largest Brazilian pharmaceutical companies, for $21.2m in upfront and milestones as well as royalties. In addition, the company announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase III FRESH study in 500 difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension patients who are already on treatments from two or three anti-hypertensive classes. Data are expected in H221.

