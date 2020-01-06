HK NGO: Some Hong Kong Residents Visit Sha Tin Police Headquarter

HONGKONG,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 06, 2020 / On December 31, 2019, some Hong Kong residents visited the headquarter of the Sha Tin Police Headquarter. They welcomed the New Year with the theme activity of "join hands to create harmony with the new outlook for the New Year". This year's visit was rich in format. Not only did they bring new year's gifts and flowers to the police, but they also visited the facilities for the first time. They expressed their gratitude to the police. The people on the scene can understand their daily work through real experience.

Ms. Ou, one of the visitors, said "thanks to the police for their concern and help for her and her family for a long time, and some small gifts for the new year should be given to the police." The visit lasted about two hours. During this period, children also played interactive games with police officers. They experienced the working and living conditions in the police area.

Combined the New Year and the Spring Festival in breaking the limits of space and age, this activity let everyone fully enjoy the New Year. It was hoped that everyone can have a new vision for the new year just as the poem of Li Bai "When you hoist the sails to cross the sea, you will ride the winds and cleave the waves." Hong Kong's police-civilian cooperation will be more confident and open. With the help from all parties, Hong Kong will promote the economy, create and share a bright future, and bring more benefits to all.

