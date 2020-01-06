VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 6
This release replaces the one published at 08:53 this morning, as the earlier one incorrectly associated the wrong related ETFs. All content below remains unchanged.
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|03-01-2020
|61.0689
|2,795,000
|170,687,576
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|03-01-2020
|91.4504
|261,000
|23,868,554
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|03-01-2020
|59.4896
|223,000
|13,266,181
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|03-01-2020
|64.7931
|361,000
|23,390,309
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|03-01-2020
|68.5836
|210,000
|14,402,556
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|03-01-2020
|46.031
|21,911,190
|1,008,593,987
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|03-01-2020
|41.9442
|5,835,404
|244,761,352
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|03-01-2020
|18.8017
|1,978,390
|37,197,095
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|03-01-2020
|14.4597
|2,391,537
|34,580,908
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|03-01-2020
|21.4751
|7,321,000
|157,219,207
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|03-01-2020
|92.9733
|3,570,000
|331,914,681
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|03-01-2020
|59.6169
|730,000
|43,520,337
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|03-01-2020
|36.0685
|175,255
|6,321,185
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|03-01-2020
|29.6784
|1,150,000
|34,130,160
|EUR
|total
|2,143,854,088