Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
06.01.2020 | 11:22
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 6

This release replaces the one published at 08:53 this morning, as the earlier one incorrectly associated the wrong related ETFs. All content below remains unchanged.

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274903-01-202061.06892,795,000170,687,576EUR
NL000927275603-01-202091.4504261,00023,868,554EUR
NL000927276403-01-202059.4896223,00013,266,181EUR
NL000927277203-01-202064.7931361,00023,390,309EUR
NL000927278003-01-202068.5836210,00014,402,556EUR
NL000969022103-01-202046.03121,911,1901,008,593,987EUR
NL000969023903-01-202041.94425,835,404244,761,352EUR
NL000969024703-01-202018.80171,978,39037,197,095EUR
NL000969025403-01-202014.45972,391,53734,580,908EUR
NL001027380103-01-202021.47517,321,000157,219,207EUR
NL001040870403-01-202092.97333,570,000331,914,681EUR
NL001073181603-01-202059.6169730,00043,520,337EUR
NL001137607403-01-202036.0685175,2556,321,185EUR
NL001168359403-01-202029.67841,150,00034,130,160EUR
total2,143,854,088
