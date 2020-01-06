The anti-aging ingredients market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005042/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global anti-aging market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request a free sample report

The increasing use of anti-aging ingredients, such as collagen peptide in nutraceuticals, will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Collagen peptide stimulates the production of collagen and relaxes wrinkles, reducing signs of aging. This anti-aging ingredient also provides protection against UV damage, increases skin elasticity, and acts as a natural source of protein.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31018

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for organic anti-aging products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Anti-Aging Ingredients Market: Increasing Demand for Organic Anti-Aging Products

There is a high market demand for organic anti-aging ingredients that play an essential role in diminishing the visible signs of aging without the side effects of chemical ingredients. Organic cosmetics derived from botanical extracts contain antioxidants and help in retaining the youthful appearance of the skin by smoothening wrinkles, fading spots, reducing skin inflammation, and preventing oxidative stress. For instance, coffee oil has high concentrations of essential fatty acids, sterols, and vitamin E. It also protects against UV damage and associated cellular degradation. Owing to these benefits, organic anti-aging ingredients are being used in anti-aging facial serums, cleansers, and moisturizers.

"Increasing product innovation and potential growth opportunities in the male aesthetic segment will have a significant impact on the growth of the anti-aging ingredients market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Anti-Aging Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anti-aging ingredients market by application (personal care products and healthcare supplements) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing rate of urbanization, increasing awareness of anti-aging products, and rising demand for organic skincare products in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005042/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com