Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Worth $234 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Marketby Power Supply (3-<11, 11-50, & >50 KW), Application (Home & Commercial), Distribution channel (Aftermarket & OE), Component, Charging system, Propulsion, Vehicle type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 234 million by 2027 from USD 16 million in 2020.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market"

163 - Tables

61 - Figures

203 - Pages

The increasing demand and sales of electric vehicles, government regulations to curb emission, and rapidly developing infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market. OEMs have partnered with wireless charging technology manufacturers to develop charging infrastructure for the convenience of electric vehicle owners.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170963517

BEV is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Government initiatives to promote zero or low-emission vehicles have contributed to the growth of BEVs. The governments of some countries now provide subsidies for environment-friendly cars to encourage the use of BEVs. For instance, the Chinese government provides subsidies of RMB 55,000 on the purchase of a passenger BEV and RMB 30,000 for a PHEV.

Dynamic charging is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market

Dynamic charging is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market. With benefits such as no waiting time for charging a vehicle, dynamic charging technology has become popular in the electric vehicle industry. Wireless charging system manufacturer Electreon occupies a 3,000 sqm facility near Tel Aviv with a 260-meter circular test road. The wireless power transfer technology includes a unique DWPT system (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer) Road infrastructure - coils placed under the road at the center of the traffic lane. Future roads and highways are expected to be equipped with this technology, and drivers would have to pay a tax for entering the lane to charge their electric vehicle on the move.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170963517

Europe is expected to dominate the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market in 2027

Europe is expected to be the largest market for wireless charging of electric vehicle during the forecast period. The improved infrastructure in this region will enable the easy installation of wireless charging systems for electric vehicles. The presence of leading players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. is also expected to drive the growth of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market in the region. Reduced price of the battery and improving sales of electric vehicles would also contribute to the growth in this region.

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), WiTricity Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany).

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Market by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle (PC, CV), Charging Station (Normal, Super, Inductive), Charging Infrastructure (Normal, Type-2-AC, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla SC), Power Output, Installation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV, & FCEV), Vehicle Type (Bus, Truck, Pick-Up Truck, and Van), Component, Range, Autonomous Vehicle, Charging Infrastructure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wireless-ev-charging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wireless-ev-charging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg