

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell sharply on Monday to extend losses from the previous session even as soaring oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike back if Tehran were to retaliate. Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq after its parliament called on U.S. forces to leave the country, amid a growing backlash over the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander.



A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has criticized U.S. for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.



The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.15 percent to 413.54 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday. The German DAX lost 1.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1 percent.



In economic releases, the composite output index for the euro area rose to 50.9 in December from 50.6 in November, final survey data from IHS Markit showed. The flash reading was also 50.6.



Despite the improvement to a four-month high, the index continued to post at a level amongst the lowest seen since the first half of 2013.



Eurozone investor confidence rose for third successive month in January and at a faster-than-expected pace, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed.



The Sentix investor confidence index for the region climbed to 7.6 points from 0.7 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 2.6.



The U.K. private sector contracted in December but at a slightly slower-than-initially estimated rate, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index held steady at 49.3 in December. The latest reading was the joint-lowest since July 2016.



