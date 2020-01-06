The antimicrobial preservatives market size is poised to grow by USD 723.51 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The demand for antimicrobial packaging is increasing substantially due to the growing consumer awareness about health-related issues, rising consumption of packaged foods, and increased use of novel food-grade materials for packaging. Antimicrobial packaging is a system that is designed to incorporate antimicrobial substances into the packaging films to inhibit the growth of microorganisms that are involved in contaminating products. It helps extend the shelf life and safety of packaged products. For instance, bacterial cellulose is one of the preservatives used in packaging that exhibits efficient water retention and mechanical properties. Hence, the growing use of antimicrobial packaging will drive the sale of antimicrobial preservatives during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for clean-label products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Increasing Demand for Clean-Label Products

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for clean label products due to growing awareness about health concerns. Products certified as clean label are free from all artificial ingredients and allergens, which is driving the demand for organic preservatives from the food and beverage industry. For instance, In 2017, Naturex developed organic and taste-free antimicrobial ingredients to prevent the spoilage of meat products. The development of such products will drive the demand for antimicrobial preservatives.

"Rising demand for antimicrobial preservatives in construction materials and increasing use of silver as an antimicrobial agent will have a significant impact on the growth of the antimicrobial preservatives market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the antimicrobial preservatives market by application (F&B, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the antimicrobial preservatives market share in APAC can be attributed to the growing demand for antimicrobial preservatives from the packaged food industry in the region.

