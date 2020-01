BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month in November due to weak energy prices, Eurostat reported Monday.



Producer prices fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 1.9 percent decrease in October.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation held steady at 0.3 percent. Energy prices declined 6.1 percent, but slower than the 7.7 percent decrease logged a month ago.



Among other components, intermediate goods prices slid 1.4 percent, while capital goods prices rose 1.4 percent. Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices gained 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.2 percent after staying flat in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX