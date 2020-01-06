Anzeige
06.01.2020
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 6

Please be advised that this announcement replaces the one published at 09:17 today.

To: Company Announcements
Date:6 January 2020
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 2318001XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Revised Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 3 January 2020, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) had received 118 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 3 January 2020 at a price of 84.592 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson holds 10,064 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.004% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by BMO Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cycles.


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085

